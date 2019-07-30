Daily Herald Obituaries
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
View Map
RICHARD GRIMM


1937 - 2019
Richard Grimm, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. Charles. He was born on Aug. 11, 1937 in Chicago, IL the son of Boniface and Frances (Shafarik) Grimm. He grew up on a dairy farm in Phillips, WI, and later became a chef, including 25 years at the Mill Race Inn. He was united in marriage to Ingeborg E. Kloos on Oct. 12, 1968 in St. Charles, IL. He is survived by his children, Brian (Stephanie) Grimm of St. Charles and Richard (Angie) Grimm of Darien, CT; grandchildren, Luke and Sabrina Grimm; Samantha, Jacob, and Natalie Grimm; and sister, Francine (Arnold) Rask. Visitation will be held 5 until 8 P.M. Friday, Aug. 9, and a memorial service held 1 P.M. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 South Third Street St. Charles, IL. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Richard's wife Inge, memorial contributions may be directed to , 411 Second Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901. For additional info, contact 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019
