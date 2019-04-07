|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Richard H. Bartoszewski passed away on November 21, 2018 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Bartoszewski (nee Serafin). Devoted father of Richard (Michele) Bartoszewski and the late Nancy Long. Proud grandfather of Megan (fiance Ken Wiesner) Bartoszewski, Christina (Matthew) Scardigli, Heather Bartoszewski and Alyssa Ayala. Dear son of the late Vincent and Bertha Bartoszewski. Caring brother of the late George Bartoszewski. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 1 PM until time of prayer service at 3PM at Chandler's, 401 Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019