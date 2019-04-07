Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
RICHARD BARTOSZEWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chandler’s
401 Roselle Rd
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Chandler’s
401 Roselle Rd
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BARTOSZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD H. BARTOSZEWSKI


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD H. BARTOSZEWSKI Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Richard H. Bartoszewski passed away on November 21, 2018 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Bartoszewski (nee Serafin). Devoted father of Richard (Michele) Bartoszewski and the late Nancy Long. Proud grandfather of Megan (fiance Ken Wiesner) Bartoszewski, Christina (Matthew) Scardigli, Heather Bartoszewski and Alyssa Ayala. Dear son of the late Vincent and Bertha Bartoszewski. Caring brother of the late George Bartoszewski. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 1 PM until time of prayer service at 3PM at Chandler's, 401 Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now