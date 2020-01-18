|
Richard H. Begalka was born in Elgin on October 6, 1930. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1949 and was in the first graduating class of Elgin Community College 1951. He went on and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1953 with a degree in Industrial Management and pursued a master's degree at Northern Illinois University. He was a Korean War Veteran serving on the commanding general's staff Far East Command. He married Nancy Anderson on August 17, 1968. He would have celebrated 52 years of marriage. Richard worked for several companies as a system analyst, including Harris Bank in Chicago. He received the Illinois Prairie Pioneer Certificate for his great-great-grandfather, Otis Osborn, a founding father of McHenry County. He was the first president of the Elgin Moose's and Rod and Gun Club. He and his wife, Nancy, competed successfully in many North American dog retriever trials. Richard and Nancy liked to travel and explore historical sites, in the U.S., Canada and Great Britain. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles. He is survived by his wife; sisters, Janice (Tom) Brockner and Mary Roberts; children, Kurt (Carol) Begalka, Stacy (Jeffrey) Bianchi and Mark Soderberg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Special thanks to granddaughter, Jessica O'Donnell, who did so much for her grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Flora Begalka. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society or McHenry County Historical Society in Union, Ill.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 18, 2020