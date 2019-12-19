|
Richard Henry Boysen, 95, a resident of Libertyville and Gages Lake, IL, passed away December 17, 2019 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. He was born December 1, 1924 in Libertyville, IL to Henry Hans and Eda Mathilda (nee: Schreck) Boysen. Richard was a Packers fan and was the past owner of the Boysen Well Drilling. He was retired from Peter Baker Asphalt and a member of both Illinois and National Well Drilling Association. Richard is survived by his daughter Dawn Boysen, his sister Eleanor Virginia Smith, and his goddaughter Cheryl (Donald) Bjorkland and their son Eric. He was preceded in death by his wife Elvira, his parents, his sisters Ruth White, Evelyn Carlson, and Lucille Meyers, and his brother Ernest Boysen. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. Memorials may be made to the . For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019