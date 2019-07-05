Daily Herald Obituaries
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 N. Old McHenry Road
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 N. Old McHenry Road
Hawthorn Woods, IL
View Map
RICHARD H. EHLERS

RICHARD H. EHLERS Obituary
PALATINE - Visitation for Richard H. Ehlers, 74, will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. He passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Richard was an Usher at St. Theresa Church in Palatine and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard is the beloved husband of Shirley Bowman Ehlers; loving father of Kimberly (John Kirchman) Ferguson and Scott Bowman; grandfather of Athena, Taylor, Scott Jr. and Steven; brother of Gary (Cindy); uncle of Debbie (J.P.) and Lori; brother-in-law of Ron and Ron's daughter Belinda (Alvin). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019
