Richard Hansen Holtan passed away Saturday, April 6th, 2019 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was 92. Dick was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin on February 9th, 1927. He lived there until joining the Army and being stationed in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. After the war, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in business. He spent most of his career working for Atlantic Mutual Insurance Co., living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Overland Park, Kansas and Lincolnshire, Illinois, until retiring In Scottsdale, Arizona for 23 years and Arlington Heights, Illinois for the past 6. Dick loved to golf and ski, skiing until he was 80 and giving up golf in the last couple years. He was also a proud Norwegian and avid Green Bay Packers fan. In every way, Dick was the "leader of the band." He led by example, showing us how to live with dignity and grace in the face of adversity. He will be missed by us all. His legacy will live on in those he touched and in those who seek a "life well lived." He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Holtan, his parents, Herbert and Dagna Holtan, his brother, Jim Holtan, and his sister Anne. Dick is survived by his wife of 40 years, Audrey Holtan, 5 children - Jeff Holtan, John Holtan, Tim Holtan, Debbi DeVeirman and Sue DeVeirman Vani - 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We will be having a "Celebration of Life" service honoring Dick on Saturday April 20th, 2019 at 2:30pm in the Odean Johnson Chapel at The Moorings of Arlington Heights (811 E. Central Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL). Happy Hour to follow. We hope you can join us in sharing stories and smiles and in raising a glass to celebrating a life extremely well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to the National Stem Cell Foundation (www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary