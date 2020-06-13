In loving memory of Richard Harry Julison, 90, of Arlington Heights, IL. Beloved husband of 67 years to Elaine (D'Aoust) Julison; devoted son of the late Harry and Mary (Klinker) Julison; inspiring father of Richard (Susie) Julison, James (Deborah) Julison, Catherine (Lawrence) Maddock. His legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Lawrence (Natalie) Maddock, Jenna (Michael) Lohr, Steven (Christina) Julison, Thomas (Lindsay Pierro) Maddock, Danielle (Colin) Quinn, Marlee Maddock, Melanie (Moritz Schimmele) Julison, Kimberly Julison, plus 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Adored brother of the late Marion (Wittersheim), Walter and Harold. Born March 26, 1930 Oak Park IL, died June 10, 2020, Arlington Heights IL. Richard is a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, employed by the Arlington Heights Park District as Superintendent of Parks from 1957 -1969 and Mount Prospect Park District form 1970-75. An avid woodworker and wood carver, retired from the Lawbre Company Miniatures in 1995. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later this summer. Memorial donations may be sent to Northwest Community Hospital Foundation at nch.org or mail to 3040 W. Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.