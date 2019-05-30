|
BARTLETT - Richard J. Broehl, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Peter J and Catherine E. (nee Wall) Broehl. Survived by many cousins and friends. Richard was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Korean War. He served as an organist at several catholic churches throughout the northwest suburbs for 40 years. Upon retirement from the advertising business he worked at Bartlett Hills Golf Club for over 25 years. Richard was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed many sports. Visitation 10:00a.m. until time of Mass 11:00a.m. at St Peter Damian Catholic Church, 131 S Crest Ave, Bartlett. Interment will be private at St Mary Cemetery. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019