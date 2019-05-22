|
|
Richard J. Fowler, 77, a resident of Cary, IL. passed away May 20, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington. Richard was an Army Veteran. He was the beloved husband of Sharon L. nee Carlson for 54 years; loving father of Robert S. (Margot), and Scott R. (Tina) Fowler; and dear grandfather of Dominic, Sydney, and Samantha. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service at 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Private entombment at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the or American Heart Assc. are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019