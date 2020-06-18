RICHARD J. "DICK" HASENMILLER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Richard J. "Dick" Hasenmiller, 77, of Elgin passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Victory Center, Bartlett. He was born August 25, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa. Surviving are his 2 daughters, Beth (Mike) Sauser and Meg (Mike) Kelley, 5 grandchildren, Jack, Sydney, Luke, Patrick and Matt: siblings, John and Steve Hasenmiller and Mary Herrmann,: step siblings, Mick, Marty, Steve and Matt Pracht; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Hasenmiller; father, Arno Hasenmiller; mother, Margaret Pracht; and step father, Herman Pracht. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. For information call 847-741-8800 of www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved