ELGIN - Richard J. "Dick" Hasenmiller, 77, of Elgin passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Victory Center, Bartlett. He was born August 25, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa. Surviving are his 2 daughters, Beth (Mike) Sauser and Meg (Mike) Kelley, 5 grandchildren, Jack, Sydney, Luke, Patrick and Matt: siblings, John and Steve Hasenmiller and Mary Herrmann,: step siblings, Mick, Marty, Steve and Matt Pracht; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Hasenmiller; father, Arno Hasenmiller; mother, Margaret Pracht; and step father, Herman Pracht. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. For information call 847-741-8800 of www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.