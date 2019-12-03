Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
RICHARD ISAACHSEN
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Interment
Following Services
Ascension Cemetery
RICHARD J. ISAACHSEN


1939 - 2019
RICHARD J. ISAACHSEN Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Richard J. Isaachsen, 80, is 4-8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Masonic service will begin at 7 PM Wednesday. Prayer service is 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. He was born July 6, 1939 in Chicago and died December 1, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was employed as a maintenance manager at Arden Courts in Northbrook and also building and grounds manager at the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Forest before retiring. In 1948 his family moved from Elmwood Park to Sylvan Lake. He was a member of the Libertyville Masonic Lodge #492, the Wauconda Masonic Lodge #298 and Rising Sun Masonic Lodge #115 in Grayslake. He also worked with the Community Emergency Response Team in Wauconda and a member of the Circle Cutters Model Airplane Club. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth (nee Baade), his children Kathleen (Scott) Turner and John (Amy) Isaachsen, grandchildren Lucas, Payton and Jordan, his sister Diane Dradi. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
