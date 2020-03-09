|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Richard J. Kapolnek was born on October 18, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Hattie (nee Schroeder) Kapolnek. He died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mr. Kapolnek was a CPA employed in private industry for many years, then had a 20-year career with the General Services Administration before retiring in 1996. Before his working career, Richard served in the Army. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, and his beloved pets. Richard will be remembered as a loving husband and father who cherished his family. His family includes, his late wife Barbara; his children, Jeffry, Brian (Lori), Kim (Ed) Dudzinski, Cathy (John) Taylor, and Alan (Lisa Hernandez); his eight grandchildren; his ten great grandchildren; and his siblings the late George (late Mary), the late Jim (Honey), Mary Ann (the late Jack) Cerny, Robert (Jacqueline), the late Susan (late Walter) Bronson and the late Raymond (Stephanie), Karen (Don) Neustadt, Joyce (John) Furtkamp, Tom (Diane), Joan (Howard) Henneman, David (Gretchen), Don (Bonnie). Services and interment are private. Memorials may be given to Buddy Foundation 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2020