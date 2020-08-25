1/
RICHARD J. KUBIAK
1934 - 2020
Richard J. Kubiak, 86, of Genoa, IL, formerly of Elgin, IL and Beloit, WI passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born June 27, 1934 in Elgin the son of Leonard and Gertrude Koppers Kubiak. He attended St. Laurence Grade School and was a graduate of St. Edward High School and St. Joseph's College. He was employed by the State of Illinois for over 30 years retiring as foreman of the carpenter shop. Richard had been a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. Surviving are his wife, Harriet Pasholk Kubiak, 3 children, Mark (Shari) Kubiak, Tim Kubiak and Janet (Shane) Paul, Harriet's children, Sandra (Richard) Groebner, Nicola (Stephen) Meyer, Michael White, Mary Beth (Zoran) Kuzmanovich, Suzanne (Bruce) Willett, 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Marianne Boswell Kubiak, a son, Dennis Kubiak, great-grandson, Christopher Kubiak, a brother, Leonard Kubiak, and Harriet's daughter, Catherine White. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude's or Alzheimer Research. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
