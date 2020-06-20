ELGIN - Richard J. "Rich" Martens, 64, of Sycamore, formerly of Elgin, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1956 in Elgin the son of Harry & Helen Smagacz Martens. Rich was the 5th child of 9, he grew up in Elgin, attending St. Laurence Catholic Church and graduating from Larkin High School class of 74. He was employed by School District 301 for over 20 years. He had an avid love for motorcycles and enjoyed fishing. Some may remember him from his time tending bar at the Boulevard Tap, later JB's. He is survived by his son, Richard (Stephanie Armando) J. Martens Jr., daughter, Stacey L. Martens; grandson, Tyler James Martens; his former wife and very close friend, Mary Alice Ortiz Martens; his siblings, Mary (Jeffrey) Ott, John Martens, Tom (Terri) Martens, Greg (Melinda) Martens, David (Donna) Martens; sister-in-law, Hope; grandfurbabies, Bear, Leo and Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Harry Jr., Gloria (L.B.) Summers, and Robert. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Observing Covid-19 restrictions, and mask requirements please. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.