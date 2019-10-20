|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Richard J. Shaftic, 84, passed away on October 15, 2019 in Elk Grove, IL. Richard was born on October 6, 1935 in Renovo, PA. Richard spent much of his youth in Rochester. N.Y. where he met his former wife, Patricia Perritt, who preceded him in death in 1992. Richard trained to be an air traffic controller while serving in the Marines and worked in Buffalo, NY and Rome, NY before being transferred to Chicago's O'Hare Airport where he worked as a controller and supervisor for 28 years. Richard will be remembered for his honesty, work ethic, love of music and dancing, and sense of humor. Family became his primary focus in his later years and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, never missing a birthday, graduation or wedding. He showed tremendous kindness and compassion to many and demonstrated this by his numerous monthly charitable contributions and solely caring for his mother and stepfather until their deaths. Richard's beloved daughter, Julie Wright, preceded him in death, as did his grandson, Matthew and granddaughter, Katie. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Laurie Rzadzki of Palatine, IL and Susan (Tim) Converse of Edwardsville, IL. He is also loved and survived by his grandchildren, Danielle Woller, Michael Sinn, Jennifer (Cullen) Urick, Justin Wright, Patricia Rzadzki, Michael Rzadzki and great-granddaugher, Ivy Sinn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Family YMCA in Rochester, NY, a place he called his home away from home as a youth. With respect to his wishes, Richard will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. The family sends their gratitude to all who supported him throughout his journey and to the staff, especially Karen and David, at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence where he was carefully tended during his last days.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019