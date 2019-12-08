Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Following Services
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
410 S. Rush Street
Itasca, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD AUMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD JAMES AUMANN


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD JAMES AUMANN Obituary
Mr. Richard James Aumann, age 77, of Mountain Home, AR died December 2, 2019. He was born November 1, 1942 in Chicago to Delbert and Theresa (Krucek) Aumann. Richard was a teacher for many years in the Chicago suburbs. Besides being very active in his church, he was also a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved playing the piano and spending time with his pets. Richard is survived by his wife Jeannie (Burrell) Aumann; one daughter Elise (Kevin) Barth; 3 sons: Mark (Tracie) Aumann, Matthew (William) Aumann, Billy (Jennifer) Donegan; 10 grandchildren; 2 brothers: Russell (Linda) Aumann and Mike (Lin) Aumann; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Reverend Robert Aumann, and wife Carol (Fredericks). A local memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 10 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush Street, Itasca, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , or the Humane Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -