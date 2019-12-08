|
|
Mr. Richard James Aumann, age 77, of Mountain Home, AR died December 2, 2019. He was born November 1, 1942 in Chicago to Delbert and Theresa (Krucek) Aumann. Richard was a teacher for many years in the Chicago suburbs. Besides being very active in his church, he was also a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved playing the piano and spending time with his pets. Richard is survived by his wife Jeannie (Burrell) Aumann; one daughter Elise (Kevin) Barth; 3 sons: Mark (Tracie) Aumann, Matthew (William) Aumann, Billy (Jennifer) Donegan; 10 grandchildren; 2 brothers: Russell (Linda) Aumann and Mike (Lin) Aumann; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Reverend Robert Aumann, and wife Carol (Fredericks). A local memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 10 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush Street, Itasca, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , or the Humane Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019