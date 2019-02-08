BATAVIA - Richard James Novack, 77, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Central Dupage Hospital in Winfield. He was born March 23, 1941 in Homestead, PA, the son of Frank and Catherine (Fetsko) Novack. He was united in marriage to Stephanie Mitchell on October 22, 1966 in Winchester, Virginia. Affectionately, Rich was known as Pappy. A loving character, Richard's best quality was his devotion as a husband, father and grandfather. He loved supporting and attending his granddaughters' activities. Being blessed with a wonderful personality he will forever be remembered for his loving nature and his ability to tease and joke with everyone. He is survived by his wife Stephanie; three sons Mark (Staci) Novack, Paul Novack, and Scott (Azra Rizvi) Novack; four granddaughters, Hope, Hanna, Nylah and Logan; and a sister Bernice Gambal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Francis Novack. Visitation will be held 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary