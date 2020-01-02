|
|
BARRINGTON - Richard John Ryan, recently of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on November 17, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Lydia Ryan. Richard had a strong interest in radio technology at a young age. He studied electrical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology and went on to work as an electrical engineer at Cook Research throughout the 1950's, Chicago Aerial Industries where he helped develop night vision technology in the early 1960's, and later, Bell and Howell. In 1974 he left engineering to open his own business management consulting firm which later became RJ Ryan and Associates. He retired in 1995. Throughout his life Richard enjoyed tinkering around his extensive tool collection in his garage, driving his tractor around his property, reading books and listening to classical music. Richard had his private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his partially-owned Cessna 172 on sunny weekends and holidays up until the mid-1970's. He replaced that hobby by becoming an avid cyclist, joining the Wheeling Wheelmen, and completing several century (100 mile) bike rides in his 50's and 60's. Richard's most revered accomplishment however was the many years he served on the Barrington Area Library Board, first as treasurer in 1974-1980 and then president from 1985-2010. He served on committees which oversaw the relocation of the small Barrington Public Library on Hough Street to the current Barrington Area Library and its several renovations and additions. In 2011, he was given the honorary title of President Emeritus. Richard was united in marriage to Ruth Merwin on August 19, 1950 in Sharon, WI; they celebrated 48 wonderful years until her passing in 1998. Richard will be deeply missed by his loving children, Richard (Louann) Ryan II of Littleton, CO; Gregory L. (Jean) Ryan of Plymouth, MI; and DeEtte Kauffman of Newark, DE; adoring grandchildren, Kelly (Carl) Johnson, Kristine (Matt) Baker, Brandon Ryan, Max (Lauren) Ryan, Paul (Kelsey) Ryan, Mark Ryan, Sean Kauffman, Emily Kauffman, and Camille Kauffman; and great-grandchildren, Gus and Otis Johnson, Austin and Jonathan Baker, and Everett Ryan. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marian Curran, brother, George Ryan and dear friend Madeline Kanner. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 - 7 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.) Barrington, IL 60010. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 4 from 12 Noon until the 1 PM funeral service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at White Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, IL 60010. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020