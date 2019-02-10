Dick was born December 22, 1935 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 in Lake Zurich. Dick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn; daughters, Jessica Johnson of Seattle, WA, and Lesley (Richard) Sabel; and grandson Mason. Dick was owner and president of Johnson Plastic Equipment and a distinguished member of the Society of Plastic Engineers, which is the largest technical society in the world. He served as president of the Chicago chapter of the society from 1974-1975 and national president of the Society of Plastic Engineers from 1985-1986. Dick was an avid golfer and was a member of Medinah Country Club for over 30 years. Memorial visitation will be 9:30am until the funeral mass at 10:30am, Friday March 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington IL 60010. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary