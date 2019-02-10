Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD "DICK" JOHNSON


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD "DICK" JOHNSON Obituary
Dick was born December 22, 1935 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 in Lake Zurich. Dick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn; daughters, Jessica Johnson of Seattle, WA, and Lesley (Richard) Sabel; and grandson Mason. Dick was owner and president of Johnson Plastic Equipment and a distinguished member of the Society of Plastic Engineers, which is the largest technical society in the world. He served as president of the Chicago chapter of the society from 1974-1975 and national president of the Society of Plastic Engineers from 1985-1986. Dick was an avid golfer and was a member of Medinah Country Club for over 30 years. Memorial visitation will be 9:30am until the funeral mass at 10:30am, Friday March 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington IL 60010. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
View Now