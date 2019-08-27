Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DAHLEM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD L. DAHLEM


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD L. DAHLEM Obituary
ISLAND LAKE - A Memorial Visitation for Richard L. Dahlem, 68, will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, August 29, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary. After a free-range, rabble-rousing youth in the hills of Ohio, Richard served in the Air Force during Vietnam before settling down in Chicago. Richard was the beloved husband of Therese (nee Citro) Dahlem, loving father of Craig, Kristin (Greg), Michael (Daniele), and Christopher (Brie), and cherished grandfather of Quinn, CJ, Peyton, and Olivia. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty (nee Daugherty) Dahlem, and three brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Download Now