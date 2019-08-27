|
|
ISLAND LAKE - A Memorial Visitation for Richard L. Dahlem, 68, will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, August 29, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary. After a free-range, rabble-rousing youth in the hills of Ohio, Richard served in the Air Force during Vietnam before settling down in Chicago. Richard was the beloved husband of Therese (nee Citro) Dahlem, loving father of Craig, Kristin (Greg), Michael (Daniele), and Christopher (Brie), and cherished grandfather of Quinn, CJ, Peyton, and Olivia. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty (nee Daugherty) Dahlem, and three brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019