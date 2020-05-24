|
PALATINE - A graveside service for Richard L. "Dick" Hollander, 90, will be privately held at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL on June 1st, 2020. The funeral procession will begin at 11 AM from Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067 and finish at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL. Richard was born July 4th, 1929 in Omaha, NE to the late Joseph Herbert and Cornelia (nee Gjertson) Hollander. He passed peacefully on May 16th, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was the beloved husband of Jane Hollander (nee Jackson) for 66 years; loving father of the late Karen Hollander, Richard (Michelle) Hollander Jr., Jeffrey (Suzan) Hollander, Lynn (Martin) Dooley and Craig (Lorie) Hollander; loving grandfather of Jenna, Megan and Jackson Dooley, Ryan and Nicholas Hollander, McKenzie and Jackson Hollander, and a foster grandfather to Stephen Stevkov; and fond brother of the late Harold Hollander. Dick graduated from Omaha Central High School as a three sport letterman. He then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. After school he served in the US Army Counterintelligence Corps. He worked for Allstate for thirty years and retired as marketing director in 1985. Throughout his life he served his community as president of Chicago JC's in 1963-64, served on the Board of Directors of the Wright Home, was a consultant to United Crusade of Mercy, National Alliance of Business and Jobs 4 Chicagoland and an active member of Presbyterian Church of Palatine. The greatest joy in his life was his family. He was most content while with his wife, participating in, and watching activities with his children and grandchildren. Dick was a selfless man and was always willing to lend a hand to help no matter the circumstances. There will be a void in this world by the loss of this good, kind man but his earthly struggles are over and he is now at peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wright Home, an intermediate care facility for developmentally disabled adults at 34377 N. Almond Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031 or the , Central Illinois Chapter at P.O Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 (https://www.alz.org/illinois) would be appreciated. For information, please contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020