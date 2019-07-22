Richard L. Koch, 75, of Barrington, was born on May 29, 1944, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 20, 2019. Rich was the cherished son of Norma and the late Irvin Koch; loving husband of Emily for 45 years; proud father of Jacquelyn (Josh) Little, Allison (Jeffrey) Smith, and Aimee Koch; beloved grandpa of Evan, Ryan, Ashley, Emerson, Rowan, Whittaker and Campbell; and dear brother of Ronald (Roseann) Koch. Rich will be remembered for his love of cooking, airplanes and the way he filled a room. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 4:00-8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. On Wednesday, July 24, visitation will continue from 9:00am until the time of his service at 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019