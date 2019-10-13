|
BUFFALO GROVE - Richard L. "Dick" Moody, 78, passed away peacefully at home on October 8. Born October 11, 1940 in St. James, MN, he lived his last 48 years in Buffalo Grove. Beloved husband of 55 years to Beverly, loving father of Lora (Marty) Clausen and the late Brian Moody, proud papa to three grandchildren, fond older brother to five siblings, and admired uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Richard graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College and earned a Master's degree in Actuarial Science from University of Michigan. He enjoyed his career of 27 years at Hewitt Associates as a consulting actuary and partner. Richard cherished his many relationships and was admired for his bright mind, remarkable work ethic, sense of humor, and kindness. These qualities were also apparent in his philanthropic support where he gave generously of his time, treasure, and talents to the Lutheran church and many local and global needs. As important as his career and charitable endeavors were, Richard will be remembered as an exemplary and loving family member and friend. He was an inspiration to all who were blessed to know him. Memorial Visitation Friday, October 18 from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Memorial Service Saturday, October 19, 11 am at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1111 N. Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (address above) or Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 West College Avenue, St. Peter, MN 56082. For information and condolences, www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019