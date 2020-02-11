Home

RICHARD L. POPP


1936 - 2020
RICHARD L. POPP Obituary
Richard L. Popp, 83, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Mequon, WI. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Elgin, IL and grew up in Barrington, IL graduating from Barrington High School in 1954. He was a longtime resident of Libertyville, IL until recently moving to Thiensville, WI. He was a former insurance executive and enjoyed reading, golfing, and watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and took great pride in being a father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Marilyn) Popp of Libertyville, Jim (Julie) Popp of Mequon, WI, and Dave (Deb) Popp of Loveland, OH; as well as 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Popp; his parents, John and Florence Popp; and his brother, John Popp. He will be interred at Lakeside Cemetery next to his wife of 37 years in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to A Safe Place in Zion, IL or Reclaim 13 in Lombard, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
