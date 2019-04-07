Richard L. Schwanbeck, 76, resident of Elk Grove Village for over 45 years, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He was born August 22, 1942, in Oak Park, IL, to Harold and Eleanor Schwanbeck. He was a graduate of Lyons Township High School in La Grange, IL (1960); graduated Bachelor of Arts from Lawrence University (1964); MBA from Northwestern University (1966); alumnus of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and proudly served as Captain in the US Air Force. Rich had a passion for music, singing, his family and a strong focus on PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). He loved life to the fullest and faced numerous challenges within his lifetime with unflinching determination, courage, love and humor. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Eleanor Schwanbeck as well as his brother, Jerry Schwanbeck. He leaves behind his loving family including Scott (and Alysia) Schwanbeck and their children Jack and Ryan, of New York, NY, Julie (and Brian) Vance, of Chicago, IL, nieces Kim Schwanbeck Vinson and Christie Schwanbeck Murray, both of Florida Jo Anne Martin, his longtime partner in life, of Elk Grove Village, IL. A celebration of life is being planned, and memorials are appreciated in Rich's name to Loyola University Medical Center; Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center; Office of Advancement, 2160 South First Ave., Maywood, IL 60564. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary