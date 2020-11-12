ST. CHARLES - Richard L. "Papa" Walker, age 66, died unexpectedly Monday, November 9th, 2020 at his home. He was born to Dennis and Lois Walker on June 15th, 1954 in Elgin, Il. Rick was a carpenter with Local Union 558 for more than 32 years before his retirement. He was "a jack of all trades" and would do anything to help someone. Rick was not only a loving husband to Debbie, but her best friend. They did everything together in life. He was an amazing father to his 3 children and the best "Papa" to his 6 grandchildren. Anytime a toy needed to be fixed it went to Papa; they knew their Papa could fix anything. Papa lived for everyone but himself. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra. His three children, Shane, Ashley (Ian) Stevenson, and Marissa Franck. Six adorable grandchildren, Myles, Isla, Greyson, Stella, Willa, and Layla. Also his mother, Lois Walker. Two sisters, Lynn (Mike) Olson, Tonya (George) Forni, a brother, Dennis (Celeste) Walker, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis, his mother in-law Charleen Davis, and father in-law Morgan Davis. By Rick's request there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements were made by Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060