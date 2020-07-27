1/
RICHARD M. "DICK" CUTLER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. "Dick" Cutler, 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born October 13, 1942 in Kemmerer, WY and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 42 years. Dick received his Bachelor's degree from Bradley University where he was a member of Sigma Xi fraternity. He was a medical salesman for Scientific Products, now known as Baxter for 31 years and retired from Greiner Company, where he also had taught computer skills. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Church, loved traveling, the Chicago Cubs and will be remembered as a beer enthusiast who loved his family and friends. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Diane Cutler; 2 children, Jonathan Cutler and Catherine (Eric) Kraus; 2 grandchildren, Vaughn and Ivy and brothers, Robert (Debra) Cutler and Bruce (Emma) Cutler. Private funeral services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved