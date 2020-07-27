Richard M. "Dick" Cutler, 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born October 13, 1942 in Kemmerer, WY and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 42 years. Dick received his Bachelor's degree from Bradley University where he was a member of Sigma Xi fraternity. He was a medical salesman for Scientific Products, now known as Baxter for 31 years and retired from Greiner Company, where he also had taught computer skills. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Church, loved traveling, the Chicago Cubs and will be remembered as a beer enthusiast who loved his family and friends. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Diane Cutler; 2 children, Jonathan Cutler and Catherine (Eric) Kraus; 2 grandchildren, Vaughn and Ivy and brothers, Robert (Debra) Cutler and Bruce (Emma) Cutler. Private funeral services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.