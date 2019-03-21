ELGIN - Richard M. Hulke, age 90, passed away March 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Richard "Dick" was born Aug. 2, 1928 in Courtland, MN to his loving parents, Wilhelm and Dorathea Hulke (Todt). Dick met and married Jeanette Krueger of Elgin in 1954. Together they raised three children, until Jeanette's death in 1968. Dick later married Margie Ellen Dillingham, blending their two families. This April would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary. Dick served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1953. He worked as a butcher at Gromers of Elgin, at Surge Milking Machines, Adams Auto Parts, Horce Dodge and Illinois Bell. Following retirement in 1990, Dick served Elgin families as an invaluable team member at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home for twenty years. He assisted with every aspect of the funeral business, serving hundreds of families. Dick will be remembered as a kind Christian man who cared deeply for others. He served as an usher at Elgin Church of the Nazarene and was beloved by many for his ability to make them laugh. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards and rooting for the Chicago Cubs, especially as they won the 2016 World Series. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Margie Hulke; children, Jildora "Jill" Hulke, Randal (Diane) Hulke, Leah Rae (Charles Hettema) Hulke Hettema, and Sandy Kay (Rick Yarmouth) Peavey Adams; sister, Doloris Sterba; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Elgin Church of the Nazarene, 12N101 Berner Rd., Elgin, IL 60120, with Rev. David Ludwig officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. For more information, call 847-741-1128. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary