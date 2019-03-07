|
Richard Mangiameli, age 65, beloved husband of Doretha (nee Vanzant), loving brother of John (Maida), Denis (Darlene), James (Sharon), and Thomas (Katherine) Mangiameli, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday March 9th at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Arrangements by Czachor Funeral Home. For funeral info, 773-547-3840.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019