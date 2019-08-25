Home

RICHARD MANLY WEAVER


1936 - 2019
Richard Manly Weaver passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 83. Born on June 18, 1938 in Louisville, KY to Manly and Violet (Balmer) Weaver, he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith (Deck) Weaver, their five children, Wendy (Mark), Jeff (Chellie), Marcy (Jim), Greg (Kourtni), and Tracy (Emmett), ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A private memorial service with be held. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the . View full obituary at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
