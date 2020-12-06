LAKE BARRINGTON - Richard Michael Martin, 68, born on September 18, 1952 and passed on December 3, 2020. Beloved husband to Dona (Matson) for 46 years; beloved father of Sofie (Martin Dzik); loving brother of Linda (Kubicek); loving uncle and friend to many more. Rich retired after 35 years as an executive from Limited, Inc. He was then called to serve and minister the love of Jesus at Lutheran Church Charities. Rich was a man of great faith and compassion; a faithful servant to everyone he came in contact with. He held several positions with LLC, most notably as Director, K-9 Deployments, as well as the Director of LLC Hearts of Mercy & Compassion, and Presence and Proclamation of Jesus Christ to those suffering and in need. Rich will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Laverne Harper) Martin; brothers, John and Robert Martin; and sisters, Maureen Martin and Rose Jurgensen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, https://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/give-lcc-k-9.html
. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine. Services and interment will be held privately at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia, MI. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. To leave on line condolences for the family and more information, visit davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411.