RICHARD "SKI" MICHALSKI


1945 - 2019
RICHARD "SKI" MICHALSKI Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Richard "Ski" Michalski, 74, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1945 to the late Richard and Mary (Morrison) Michalski in Chicago, Illinois. Richard enjoyed hanging out with his friends in the afternoon. Ski is survived by daughters; Catherine (Jordan) Willis, Sherry (Michael Madigan) Michalski Madigan, Simone (Richard) Hollin, and Rikkie (James) Kramschuster, his grandchildren; Emily, Conner, Natalie, Owen, Matthias, Mason, and Elijah, and his twin sister, Patricia (Ronald) Lejman. He was preceded in death by parents. Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
