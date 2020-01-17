|
PALATINE - Richard N. Gavigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Blanchardville, Wisconsin on October 31, 1926. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Claire (nee Venne). Beloved father of Jane (John) Miller, Mary Jo (Michael) McNeely, Patrick (Julie) Gavigan, Michael (Gina) Gavigan, James Gavigan, Douglas Gavigan and Gregory (Jennifer) Gavigan. Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Rich is preceded in death by brothers, Phillip, Fr. Paul, and Fr. Eugene Gavigan. Rich was an honorable WWII Veteran who proudly served his country. As a teacher and coach in the Palatine High School district, he mentored the community's youth both in the classroom and on the field. He was a devoted Catholic who followed in the ways of the Lord. Rich will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him. Visitation on Friday, January 24th will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 East Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish, Inverness, Illinois. Interment private. Funeral info, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020