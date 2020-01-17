Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home
185 East Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Inverness, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GAVIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD N. GAVIGAN


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PALATINE - Richard N. Gavigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Blanchardville, Wisconsin on October 31, 1926. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Claire (nee Venne). Beloved father of Jane (John) Miller, Mary Jo (Michael) McNeely, Patrick (Julie) Gavigan, Michael (Gina) Gavigan, James Gavigan, Douglas Gavigan and Gregory (Jennifer) Gavigan. Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Rich is preceded in death by brothers, Phillip, Fr. Paul, and Fr. Eugene Gavigan. Rich was an honorable WWII Veteran who proudly served his country. As a teacher and coach in the Palatine High School district, he mentored the community's youth both in the classroom and on the field. He was a devoted Catholic who followed in the ways of the Lord. Rich will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him. Visitation on Friday, January 24th will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 East Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish, Inverness, Illinois. Interment private. Funeral info, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -