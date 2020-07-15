On May 6, 1934, Richard F. Nelson was born in Chicago to Clayton and Eva Nelson. He was the 13th of 14 children. Richard married Jeannine Yurschak in October 1955. They moved to Wauconda, IL in 1963, where they raised their 4 daughters, Jenette (Steve) Brill, Rhonda Nelson, Jeanice Nelson and the late Darlene (John) Nelson. Richard was a carpenter by trade. His passion was hockey. He worked as part of the Ice Crew for the Chicago Blackhawks for 48 years. Along with his 3 daughters, he is survived by his brother, Sheridan (Judy) Nelson and sister, Norma Tumminello. Richard's grandchildren include Jeremy (Tammy) Pitteklow, Brandie (Dean) Kasula, Briana (Brian) VanderWeele and Logan Nelson. Great-grandchildren include Haydon, Ashton, Emi, Jolene and Landon. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:45 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, nhl.com/blackhawks/community/support-cbc,
or by mail to Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Attn: Rachel Stellfox, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60622. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
.