ST. CHARLES - Richard P. "Dick" Schultz, age 91, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born to John and Ella Schultz in Jefferson, WI, the youngest of eight children. He was a WWII Navy veteran, serving his country in the Pacific Theater. Dick flew for United Airlines for 32 years. He is survived by his wife, Frances; son, David Schultz; daughters, Elise Will, Ruthie (Chris) Leyba; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020