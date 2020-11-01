1/1
RICHARD PETER GLASS
1930 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Richard was born October 22, 1930 in Mount Prospect, Illinois to Peter and Katharine (nee Miller) Glass. He passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was 90 years old and 2 days. Richard was employed by A.J. Bergren Company and Allied Shoe Company in Chicago for 56 years. He worked his way up from stock clerk at age 17 to head salesman. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He enjoyed gardening, Blackjack, Scrabble and investing in the stock market. Richard worked for the original owners of Superdawg on Milwaukee Avenue in the early 1950's to supplement the family income. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Richard is survived by his children, Lawrence Glass, Richard Glass, Jr., Cathy (Wayne) Anderson, William (Lynda) Glass, and daughter-in-law, Mary Glass; his grandchildren, Erin, Kevin, Daniel (Ronda), Stephen, Aeryn (Stacy), Jenna, Patrick (Rachel), Christa, Brandon and Taylor (fiance Matt Clark);and his great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Cameron, and Trey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (nee Klatt); daughter-in-law, Charmaine; son, Barry; granddaughter, Robyn; and brother, Robert Glass. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be private. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date,with interment following at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Virtual condolences may be sent via www.glueckertfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
