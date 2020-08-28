1/1
RICHARD R. ROSE
Richard R. Rose, 69, of Maywood, IL was called to his heavenly home on August 23, 2020. He was born in New York City to the late Frederick and the late Doris (nee Kiefer). Richard was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Rather) for 39 years and the loving father of Samantha Rose, Frederick II (Melissa) Rose, and cherished "Pop Pop" of Maxwell and Liam. He is also survived by sisters Sharon Rose and Karen Rose. He received a BA from Concordia University of Chicago and served 40 years of ministry at Walther Lutheran HS of Melrose Park. Most recently, he served with his wife Kathleen as minister of music at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Elk Grove Village. There will be an open visitation in the sanctuary from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 29, at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village, followed by a front lawn funeral service at 11 A.M. On Sunday, the family will hold a private interment at Norway Cemetery in Sheridan, IL. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions to the Richard Rose Memorial Fund at Walther High School Fine Arts Department (www.walther.com)




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit
