Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
RICHARD "RICK" ROGERS


1950 - 2019
RICHARD "RICK" ROGERS Obituary
BARRINGTON - Rick was born August 31, 1950 in Lockport, IL. He passed away unexpectedly at his home September 14, 2019. Rick was a proud alumnus of Northwestern University. Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nanci Rogers; children, Kerry Rogers, and Brett (Alison) Rogers; and brother John Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lorraine Rogers; and brother, Robert. Visitation will be 3pm until the memorial service at 5pm, Friday, September 20 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. Interment will be private. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
