Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
RICHARD "DICK" ROMITO

BLOOMINGDALE - Richard "Dick" Romito, age 90, formerly of Westchester, U.S M.C veteran 1948-1952. Participated in the invasion of Inchon, Korea. Life member of V.F.W. post # 7539, beloved husband of Angenette "Ann" (nee Rusthoven) and the late Eileen T. (nee Shaughnessy); beloved father of Denise R. (Hugh) Flack, proud grandfather of Joey and Jessica Flack; dear son of the late Salvatore and Pasqualina; dear brother of the late Roger (Marge), Lombard (Ann), Pasquina (John) D'Altoria, Harry (Betty), Elda "Dee" (Sal) DeLegge, and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Salerno Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 6012 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
