PALATINE - While surrounded by his loving family, Richard S. "Dick" Guthrie passed away after an extended illness on February 4, 2019. Richard S. "Dick" Guthrie was born June 5, 1931 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Korean War combat veteran. Dick married Marilyn Erickson in 1953. He received two degrees from Northern Illinois University, and for 35 years, was a science teacher at Maine Township High School East in Park Ridge, Illinois. Dick Guthrie was a passionate and competitive runner, cross country skier and cyclist. He was a science, history and travel enthusiast bestowed with an adventurous spirit. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Richard S. and Edith Guthrie, he is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn (nee Erickson), children Gwendolyn (Marco) Rivera, Robert (Jennifer) Guthrie, Richard (Karen) Guthrie, Marcia Huffman and Mary (Wendel) McRaven, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother Charles (Ruth) Guthrie and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Rd., Palatine, Illinois with a Memorial Service following at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, IL. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019