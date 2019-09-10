|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Richard S. Podgorny 62, passed away peacefully September 4, 2019. He graduated from Prospect High School in 1974 he then went onto Kansas State University and graduated with an Architectural degree. Richard loved Architecture, enjoyed traveling to Italy, snow skiing and he really loved all kinds of sports. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ellen; beloved sons, Ryan and Riley; sister, Ina (the late Norman) Weir; nieces, Erin (Jason) Curtin, Madison (Ben) Marshall, Hannah and McKenzie O'Connor; great-niece, Maci Curtin; great-nephew, Nolan Curtin, great-niece, Ashton Marshall. He was preceded in death by his father; Richard A. Podgorny, his sister Amy Brice, his mother Joyce Podgorny. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056, 847-253-0631. The Service will begin at 3:00 pm and then you may visit with the family after the service with refreshments. Rev. Christie Webb will be officiating the service. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019