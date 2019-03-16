Richard Schmitt Ingrish, 82, passed away peacefully in his home in Geneva, Illinois on March 11, 2019. He was born on July 20,1937, and lived his childhood in Wheaton, Illinois. He was a stand out in football at Wheaton High School. During this time, he began boxing, winning the Golden Gloves heavy weight amateur title in Chicago, which led to a boxing scholarship to Idaho State. Once there, he majored in art and met Kay Hoopes, whom he married in 1960. Ultimately, he got his Bachelor of Arts in Art and let go of his boxing scholarship, choosing to forego the blows to his head and save his hands to be an artist. The next stop landed them in Skohari, New York, where "Dick" taught art for 12 grades at a public school, and Kay gave birth to their son Mark. Dick held the first ever art exhibit in Skohari at the local library where some of his art still hangs today. After growing their family with two daughters, they moved back to Winfield, Illinois in 1966, where they lived for ten years. During this time, Dick worked at the Department of Rehabilitation for seven years as a counselor, helping many clients with his positive energy and outlook on life. Dick painted portraits of people, and eventually seascapes, and opened an art gallery in Geneva, Illinois for a few years. Around this time, he met and married Katherine Herman, the love of his life. They resided in Geneva, and during this time, he worked with his son in his landscaping business for six years, while taking classes to become a Master Gardener. He also helped Katherine with her budding baking business. Dick (or Rich) loved a good laugh, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. He was a kind and charming man and father, who loved to travel, stay fit, show affection and could socialize with the best of them. He loved kids, people, dogs and art, and his creativity has influenced future generations in his family. He was a wonderful, dashing man who spread his warm light to others. Much love and thanks go out to Katherine, who took care of him until the end. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother, Genevieve. He is survived by his sister, Cindy Ann (Tom) Kahoun, his three children, Mark Richard (Colleen) Schmitt of Wheaton, Christin (John) Kennedy of Gainesville, GA and Heather (Mark) David of New Port Coast, CA. Twelve grandchildren also survive him: Caryn, Lindsey, Mark, Amanda and Anna Schmitt, Hayes and Jack Kennedy, Julia and Emily David, including three great-grandchildren, Brady and Leo Hamman and Harper Lewandoski. There will be a private family ceremony to celebrate the life of this wonderful man. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary