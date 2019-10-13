|
Richard Scott McLaughlin, 89, passed away peacefully October 7, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. He was born August 15, 1930, in Binghamton, NY, the son of Cecelia and Charles McLaughlin. He was the youngest of four siblings, Patricia, Rosalie and James, graduating from Binghamton Central High School. He enlisted as a Marine in 1951 to serve our country in the Korean War, receiving two Purple Hearts for his dedicated service. Richard received an honorable discharge in 1954. He was employed by Richardson Electronics, Ltd. in La Fox, IL as a Materials Manager for 23 years until his retirement in 1992. On October 10, 1964, he married the love of his life and his best friend Sharon Marie Abuja who survives. He is also survived by his sons, Jay of Chicago and Mark (Elyssa) of Sycamore; grandchildren Addison and Maddux; siblings James (Beverly) and Patricia Hovancik both of New York; and many other dear relatives and friends. A kind and caring son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he prided himself on his strong family values. He was loved by many for his outgoing personality and enjoyed talking to anyone about his family and life experiences. He was an avid Yankees fan. He loved bowling with his sons and friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren Addison and Maddux playing the sports they enjoyed. He took great joy in caring for his two labs Cappy and Lanie. Richard will be truly missed by those he touched. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rosalie Kalucka and a baby boy who passed away in infancy. Funeral prayers for Richard will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund celebrant. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 7:00 pm and liturgical service at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Veteran's Association, 421 N County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187, or masses would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019