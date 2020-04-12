|
HIGHLAND PARK - Richard Steinbrecher, age 78, died on April 7, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudia (nee Arnett). Loving father to Greg (Susan Klovstad) and Doug (Laura). Adored grandfather of Ashley, Michael, Clarissa, Ethan, Matthew, Lily, and Marisa. Great-grandfather of Aurora. Fond uncle of Vivian, Robin, Kelly (Chris), Nathan, Raina, Paris, Miles, and Vivienne. Loving brother of Gayle Gilbert (Joel). Beloved brother-in-law and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Lucille and Richard Steinbrecher, his birth mother, Avanelle Weldon, his sister, M. Trimble Russell (Graham), and his son, Clay. Richard was a gifted musician, earning an associate's degree in music composition from Monmouth College. In his early twenties he formed a folk group called the Rum Runners, which was popular in Chicago for several years. Starting his career as a musician / sound engineer at Universal Recording in Chicago, he turned his attention to education and joined Encyclopaedia Britannica Educational Corporation. As a sound recordist he became involved in the filmmaking process, later becoming a director of photography and eventually head of film production up until the dissolution of the corporation in the 1980s. Afterward, Richard used his talents as a film director / producer / owner of Steinbrecher and Associates, creating corporate and educational films. He was also a successful voiceover actor for more than 20 years. He was a general aviation pilot and owned his own small airplane. He was the director of the Young Eagles program, first at Meigs Field and then at Chicago Executive Airport. He loved teaching children about the joy of flight, by giving them their first small airplane ride through the Young Eagles program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young Eagles Program, https://www.eaa.org/eaa/apps/donations/donationye. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020