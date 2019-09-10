Daily Herald Obituaries
RICHARD "DICK" STRYBEL

RICHARD "DICK" STRYBEL Obituary
Richard "Dick" Strybel, age 88, Beloved husband for 64 years of the late Jean; Loving Dad of John (Mary), Bill (Michele) and Diane; Devoted grandpa of Alex; Dear brother of the late Arthur (the late June), Margaret (the late Vern) Strope, Virginia (the late Bill) Fetzer and Leroy (the late Rose). Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 12:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
