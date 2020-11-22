MOUNT PROSPECT - Richard V. Buerger, 90, was born March 22, 1930 and passed away November 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Rich is survived by Sue, his devoted wife of 55 years. Beloved children, Betty (Bill) Dietrich, Rich (Elizabeth) Buerger, Audrey (Bob) Altmayer; grandsons, Jack William and Connor Michael Dietrich, Jake Robert, Luke Richard, and Dylan James Altmayer. Son of the late Adeline and Carl Buerger, brother of Carl (Helen) Buerger and Ruth (late James) Clark. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Local 597 pipefitters for 65 years. Services to be private, celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research, in lieu of flowers, please. Rich always loved a baked treat from Jarosch's Bakery, so have one in his honor. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
