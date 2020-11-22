1/
RICHARD V. BUERGER
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT PROSPECT - Richard V. Buerger, 90, was born March 22, 1930 and passed away November 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Rich is survived by Sue, his devoted wife of 55 years. Beloved children, Betty (Bill) Dietrich, Rich (Elizabeth) Buerger, Audrey (Bob) Altmayer; grandsons, Jack William and Connor Michael Dietrich, Jake Robert, Luke Richard, and Dylan James Altmayer. Son of the late Adeline and Carl Buerger, brother of Carl (Helen) Buerger and Ruth (late James) Clark. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Local 597 pipefitters for 65 years. Services to be private, celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research, in lieu of flowers, please. Rich always loved a baked treat from Jarosch's Bakery, so have one in his honor. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
A very funny and nice thing he did for me was, if he ran across old style beer on sale he would buy a case if it and sneak it into my car at work! It was very thoughtful and we both got a good laugh!
Mike Parlier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved