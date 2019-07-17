ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Richard W. McCloughan, 89, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, peacefully passed away at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence on July 14. He was a proud graduate of Purdue University and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Richard was the Fire Protection project manager during the construction of the "Sears" Tower. He was an active member of Queen of the Rosary parish for 59 years and volunteered for Catholic Charities and the Kenneth Young Center of Elk Grove Village. Richard was the beloved husband of Patricia L. McCloughan nee Theodoroff; loving father of Cindy (Steve) Gaspardo and children Maggie, Ellie, James; Kevin (Teri) and children Mark (Brendan Callahan) McCloughan, Chaz (Kelly), Maddie, and Katie; John (Leslie); Bob (Karen) and children Jack, Janie, Max, and Kelly; Steve (Stephanie) and children Sam and Joe; dear brother of Robert (Rosemary), and the late William McCloughan. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday July 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 with a Funeral Mass Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove Village. Memorials in his name may be made to Queen of the Rosary Health Ministry or at . For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019