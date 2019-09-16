|
|
Richard W. Monhardt, age 80, of Ingleside, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 3, 1939 in Chicago to Walter F. and Josephine K. (Brunneder) Monhardt. On November 5, 1966, he married Mary Jeanne Bray at St. Monica's Church in Chicago. Richard summered in Ingleside with his family from the time he was 12 years of age, and enjoyed full time residence there for the past 43 years. Following high school, he was a journeyman butcher for a time before entering the U.S. Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany. Richard was a 7th Corps long-range recon patrol, Airborne Parachutist, and a demolition specialist adept at clearing minefields. For many years, Richard and Mary Jeanne were the proprietors of Hardwood Unlimited, Inc., in Ingleside. In his leisure time, Richard was an avid boater and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Naturally gifted with his hands, Richard could build anything. He was artistically minded and liked to draw and paint, as well as play the accordion and ballroom dance. His true love was his family. Richard was a wonderful father and doting grandfather who had a gift for making everyone around him feel loved. He will be deeply missed. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Jeanne; two daughters, Heidi (Eddie) Gron and Gretchen (Matt) Miller; and three grandchildren, Liam Scanlon, Devan and Olivia "Peach" Miller. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Elfrieda Barth and Lorraine Class. Friends may visit with his family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The service in celebration of Richard's life will be at 2 p.m., with military honors to follow. For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, Richard's family suggests memorials to the at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share favorite memories with his family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019