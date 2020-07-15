BLOOMINGDALE - Richard W. Pisczcek, age 79, formerly of Chicago, passed away July 11th, 2020; son of the late Joseph, Sr. and the late Bernice (Bronowski). Surviving are his brothers, John, Sr. (Phyllis), Joseph, Jr. (Carolyn) and Raymond. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita (Walter) Gorzela. He was the beloved uncle of Connie (Paul) Micek, Walter Gorzela, triplets Charlene Gorzela, Darlene Herbstman and Marlene McGuirt, the late Joseph III, Carrie (Don) Thomey, Cheryl, Jeffrey (Carolyn) and Charles (Julie), Mary, John, Jr., Mark (Amy), Paul (Esther) and Greg, Nicholas (Stacy) and Amy. He was the uncle of many grandnieces and nephews. Richard served in the Marine Corps. He was a retired truck driver. Richard was always in good humor and loved by all. Above all, he was always with a song in his heart. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Donations may be made to your favorite charity
in Richard's honor. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
