|
|
Richard W. Ryan of Des Plaines, Illinois; born in Chicago on October 6, 1947; born into eternal life on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ryan; dear father of Beth Ann (Matthew) Lunow, Jeffrey (Stacy) Ryan, and Colleen (James) Shilling; loving grandfather of Luke, Grace, Claire, Ryan and Jack Lunow; Conor and Caleigh Ryan; William, Emma and Lily Shilling. Fond cousin, cherished brother in law and uncle, and devoted friend to many. Richard is preceded in death by his father William Ryan, mother Ruth Ryan and brother Michael Ryan. Visitation is Sunday 12/29 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Hwy./Rt 14 at Rand Rd) Des Plaines; friends and family will gather for prayers and visitation on Monday 12/30 at 9am at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines followed by a 10am Funeral Mass in the church, Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Richard's name to Cubs Care Foundation at Community Affairs, Wrigley Field 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, Il 60613 or Cubs.com. For further information and directions call (847) 824-5155 or www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019