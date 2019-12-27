Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
567 W. Algonquin Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
567 W. Algonquin Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD W. RYAN


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD W. RYAN Obituary
Richard W. Ryan of Des Plaines, Illinois; born in Chicago on October 6, 1947; born into eternal life on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ryan; dear father of Beth Ann (Matthew) Lunow, Jeffrey (Stacy) Ryan, and Colleen (James) Shilling; loving grandfather of Luke, Grace, Claire, Ryan and Jack Lunow; Conor and Caleigh Ryan; William, Emma and Lily Shilling. Fond cousin, cherished brother in law and uncle, and devoted friend to many. Richard is preceded in death by his father William Ryan, mother Ruth Ryan and brother Michael Ryan. Visitation is Sunday 12/29 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Hwy./Rt 14 at Rand Rd) Des Plaines; friends and family will gather for prayers and visitation on Monday 12/30 at 9am at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines followed by a 10am Funeral Mass in the church, Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Richard's name to Cubs Care Foundation at Community Affairs, Wrigley Field 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, Il 60613 or Cubs.com. For further information and directions call (847) 824-5155 or www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -